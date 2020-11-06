Q2 2021 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Koki Kimura

mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our earnings results briefing session today. I am Koki Kimura, President and Representative Director. Today, I'd like to explain our second quarter earnings in 3 parts: financial status, business status and results forecast.



Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. I will begin with a discussion of business topics. In the current fiscal term, we are focusing on further growth of government-managed betting sports businesses and the revival of Monster Strike. For the government-managed betting sports, Chariloto and TIPSTAR's gross merchandise volume, GMV, of keirin betting ticket sales has grown around 100% year-on-year. Monster Strike saw a substantial