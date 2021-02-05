Q3 2021 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 05, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Koki Kimura

mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Koki Kimura - mixi, Inc. - President, Corporate Officer of Sports & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us for this earnings results briefing session. I am Kimura, President and Representative Director. I will present our earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. I will explain about our financial and business status.



Please turn to Page 3. As an executive summary, I will explain the main topics of Q3. In the Sports segment, gross merchandise value of betting tickets for Chariloto and TIPSTAR grew by approximately 2.6x year-on-year. In the Lifestyle segment, we increased revenue due mainly to the success of FamilyAlbum New Year cards. In the Digital Entertainment segment, Monster Strike achieved the projected revenue increase, and we also continue to