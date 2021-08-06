Q1 2022 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Corporate Participants

* Hiroyuki Ohsawa

mixi, Inc. - CFO, MD of Corporate Support Operations, Corporate Officer & Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of the busy schedule to participate in today's earnings result briefing session. I am Hiroyuki Ohsawa, Director and CFO.



Today, I'd like to explain the financial and business status for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. First quarter results are progressing in line with our full year forecast. I will explain the status of each segment later.



First of all, I'd like to explain the financial status. Please turn to Page 5. This is the quarterly consolidated income statement.



Net sales were JPY 28.3 billion. EBITDA was JPY 6.9 billion, and operating income was JPY 6 billion. These results are in