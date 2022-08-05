Q1 2023 Mixi Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 05, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hiroyuki Osawa

mixi, Inc. - CFO, MD of Corporate Support Operations, Senior Corporate Officer & Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend today's financial results briefing. I am Osawa, Director and CFO.



Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. Monster Strike outperformed our expectations and other segments continued to see year-on-year sales growth, so we believe that the first quarter of this fiscal year got off to a good start. I will explain the details later. Let me first explain our financial status.



Please turn to Page 5. This is a quarterly consolidated statement of income. Net sales increased year-on-year to JPY 31 billion. EBITDA decreased significantly to JPY 6.7 billion. I will explain the factors by each segment later.



Please