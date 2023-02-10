Q3 2023 MIXI Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hiroyuki Osawa

MIXI, Inc. - CFO, MD of Corporate Support Operations, Senior Corporate Officer & Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule today to attend our financial results briefing. I am Osawa, Director and CFO. Today, I will be speaking in accordance with the agenda on Page 2. Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary.



In Q3, we continued to perform well. Sales and EBITDA grew with Monster Strike significantly exceeding the same period last year. On the other hand, as a result of losses from equity method investments, profit attributable to owners of parent decreased. In light of these developments, we have revised our full year forecast for sales, EBITDA and others upwards, while leaving profit attributable to owners of parent unchanged from the previous forecast.