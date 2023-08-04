Q1 2024 MIXI Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 04, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kohei Shimamura

MIXI, Inc. - CFO & Senior Corporate Officer



=====================

Kohei Shimamura - MIXI, Inc. - CFO & Senior Corporate Officer



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend today's financial results briefing. I am Shimamura, CFO and Senior Corporate Officer.



Today, I will explain according to the agenda on Page 2. Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. I will now explain the details.



Please refer to Page 4. Let me start by explaining our financial status. Please turn to Page 5. This is a quarterly consolidated income statement for the first quarter.



Net sales were JPY 29.2 billion; EBITDA, JPY 3.3 billion; operating income, JPY 2.2 billion; and profit attributable to owners of parent, JPY 1.3 billion, representing lower sales and profits year-on-year. Profits were down mainly due to a decline in sales of MONSTER STRIKE and higher costs for the MONSTER STRIKE series.

