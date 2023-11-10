Q2 2024 MIXI Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 10, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kohei Shimamura

MIXI, Inc. - CFO & Senior Corporate Officer



=====================

Kohei Shimamura - MIXI, Inc. - CFO & Senior Corporate Officer



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend today's financial results briefing. I am Shimamura, Senior Corporate Officer and CFO.



Today, I will explain our business according to the agenda shown on Page 2.



Please turn to Page 3. This is the executive summary. From the next page onward, I will explain the details.



Please turn to Page 4. Let me first explain our financial status.



Page 5. This is a quarterly consolidated income for the second quarter. Net sales were JPY 34.7 billion, about the same as a year ago. On the other hand, EBITDA was JPY 2.6 billion and operating income was JPY 1.5 billion, both down year-on-year. The decrease in profits was mainly due to increased costs related to the Monster Strike 10th anniversary measures and