* Toru Arai

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I'm Toru Arai, President and Representative Director of Morinaga & Co., Ltd. And I will be presenting today's results briefing. I would like to begin with our financial results for the full fiscal year.



These are our results for fiscal 2019. Net sales totaled JPY 205,368 million, a year-on-year increase of JPY 346 million. And operating income increased JPY 466 million to JPY 20,217 million. Ordinary income was JPY 20,767 million, up JPY 345 million year-on-year. And profit attributable to owners of the parent reached JPY 12,816 million, a gain of JPY 2,527 million. We achieve record highs in operating and ordinary income for the sixth straight year. We also achieved sales growth for the seventh straight year.



Next, let's look at sales and income for