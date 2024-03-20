Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $134.49, Global Payments Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.04%, marked against a three-month change of 4.9%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Global Payments Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a solid GF Value and momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Global Payments Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Global Payments Inc Business

Global Payments Inc is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions, focusing on serving small and midsize merchants. With a market cap of $34.7 billion and sales of $9.65 billion, the company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. The 2019 merger with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares added issuer processing operations to Global Payments Inc's portfolio. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 19.2%, indicating its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Global Payments Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased to 19.2% in 2023 from 16.11% in 2019, showcasing its growing efficiency. Additionally, Global Payments Inc's Gross Margin has also seen a consistent rise over the past five years, reaching 61.39% in 2023. This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Global Payments Inc's solid financial situation, and its strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Global Payments Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.3%, which outperforms 74.8% of companies in the Business Services industry. Moreover, Global Payments Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 17.5, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Global Payments Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. With its solid financial foundation and strategic market positioning, Global Payments Inc stands as a compelling choice for value investors seeking growth and stability in their portfolios.

