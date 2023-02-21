Q4 2022 Lite-On Technology Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 21, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Julia Wang

Lite-On Technology Corp. - Senior Director, IR

* Anson Chiu

Lite-On Technology Corp. - President



Conference Call Participants

* Sharon Shih

Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Julia Wang - Lite-On Technology Corp. - Senior Director, IR



Good afternoon, dear investors, and friends from the media. Welcome to Lite-On Technologies 2022 Q4, physical and online earnings conference. During the meeting, we will explain the results from Q4 and hope that everyone will understand better, the numerous operational adjustments and transformations completed in 2022. Our meeting will begin when everyone is seated.



Today's agenda consists of three parts. First of all, I will explain the financial performance of Q4 and the whole year of 2022. Second, President, Anson, will talk about the company's operating outlook and growth strategy. And third,