Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Julia Wang
LITEON Technology Corp - Senior Director, IR
* Anson Chiu
LITEON Technology Corp - President
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Terry Lee
KGI Securities - Analyst
* Doris Kao
BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst
* Alan Yang
Yuanta Securities - Analyst
=====================
Julia Wang - LITEON Technology Corp - Senior Director, IR
Dear investors and friends from the media, welcome to LITEON Technology's 2023 Q1 physical and online earnings conference. In addition to explaining Q1's operating results, we also hope that everyone will better understand LITEON's growth strategy after completing many operational adjustments and transformations in recent years. Our meeting will begin when everyone is seated.
Today's agenda consists of three parts. I will first explain the results and financial performance of Q1. Next,
Q1 2023 Lite-On Technology Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...