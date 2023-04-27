Q1 2023 Lite-On Technology Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Julia Wang

LITEON Technology Corp - Senior Director, IR

* Anson Chiu

LITEON Technology Corp - President



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Terry Lee

KGI Securities - Analyst

* Doris Kao

BofA Merrill Lynch - Analyst

* Alan Yang

Yuanta Securities - Analyst



=====================

Julia Wang - LITEON Technology Corp - Senior Director, IR



Dear investors and friends from the media, welcome to LITEON Technology's 2023 Q1 physical and online earnings conference. In addition to explaining Q1's operating results, we also hope that everyone will better understand LITEON's growth strategy after completing many operational adjustments and transformations in recent years. Our meeting will begin when everyone is seated.



Today's agenda consists of three parts. I will first explain the results and financial performance of Q1. Next,