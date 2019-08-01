Q2 2019 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 01, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Ing-Jiunn Hai
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
* Shu Ling Wang
Delta Electronics Inc - CAO and Head of Finance Department
Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
Hello, everyone, and welcome to our Delta second quarter results. So as usual, we will have our IR manager to report the financial numbers to you. But as everybody knows that we consolidated Delta Thailand since this April, so the financial numbers of second quarter will look quite different from the one of the first quarter. So in order to help everybody to understand better, so we will have our CFO to elaborate more on the DET numbers after our IR manager presents the first quarter results.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So thank you. Thank you, everyone, for coming. Now we will review the
