Q3 2019 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Unidentified Company Representative -



Okay. Hello, everyone. So welcome to Delta Q3 2019 Investor Conference.



As usual, we will have our IR Manager, Rodney, to report the financial numbers of Q3 to you.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Okay. So thank you for coming. Before we start, I need to remind you that all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA. So in order to make the information more clear to you. We have done a little bit adjustment on the way we present this time.



So with the macro weakness, sales revenue was down 1% Q-o-Q, but it was up 14% Y-o-Y to TWD 72.4 billion in Q3, thanks to the Delta Thailand consolidation. However, even with an unfavorable scale, gross profit was up 15% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter with GP