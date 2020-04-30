Q1 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ing-Jiunn Hai

Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman

* Ping Cheng

Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer

* Shu Ling Wang

Delta Electronics Inc - CAO and Head of Finance Department



=====================

Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman



Okay. So welcome to Delta Q1 2020 Investor Conference. So in light of the spread of COVID-19, this conference would be a live webcast only. So you may raise your questions via the online platform, and we will answer your questions after the presentation.



Now we will have our IRO, Rodney, to report the financial numbers of Q1.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So thank you for attending this live webcast. So all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by a CPA.



