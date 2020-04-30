Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ing-Jiunn Hai
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
* Ping Cheng
Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
* Shu Ling Wang
Delta Electronics Inc - CAO and Head of Finance Department
=====================
Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
Okay. So welcome to Delta Q1 2020 Investor Conference. So in light of the spread of COVID-19, this conference would be a live webcast only. So you may raise your questions via the online platform, and we will answer your questions after the presentation.
Now we will have our IRO, Rodney, to report the financial numbers of Q1.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So thank you for attending this live webcast. So all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by a CPA.
Q1 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...