Q2 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Ing-Jiunn Hai
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
* Judy Wang
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Corporate CFO & VP
* Ping Cheng
Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO & Director
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2020 investor conference. So we have released our financial results of the first -- sorry, the first half and the second quarter of this year.
But as usual, we will have our IRO, Rodney, to present the financial numbers of Q2 and the first half. And after that, you may raise your questions during the Q&A session.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So as usual, so I'm going to report the second quarter and first half financial numbers before the Q&A session.
Jul 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
