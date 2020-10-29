Q3 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Ing-Jiunn Hai

Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman

* Judy Wang

Delta Electronics, Inc. - Corporate CFO & VP

* Ping Cheng

Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO & Director

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2020 investor conference. We have released our financial numbers yesterday. So as usual, we will have our IR Rodney to report the financial numbers of Q3. And after that, we will have a Q&A session.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So thank you for coming to our virtual investor conference. So as usual, consolidate -- so as usual all the financial numbers are recorded based on IFRS and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA.



So our Q3 revenue was up 10% Q-o-Q, which is