Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ing-Jiunn Hai
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
* Judy Wang
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Corporate CFO & VP
* Ping Cheng
Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO & Director
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
=====================
Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2020 investor conference. We have released our financial numbers yesterday. So as usual, we will have our IR Rodney to report the financial numbers of Q3. And after that, we will have a Q&A session.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So thank you for coming to our virtual investor conference. So as usual, consolidate -- so as usual all the financial numbers are recorded based on IFRS and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA.
So our Q3 revenue was up 10% Q-o-Q, which is
Q3 2020 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...