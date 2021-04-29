Q1 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



2308.TW - Delta Electronics Inc

Q1 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation

Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hello, everyone. So welcome to our Q1 investor conference again. Before our IR Rodney is going to report financial numbers to you, I would like to update some news.



Yesterday, we just had our Board meeting. And because a few numbers of our independent directors are going to retire this year, so we are proposing 3 new independent directors. So for the new candidates for our independent directors, we feel very fortunate and lucky to have [Mr. Richard Xi], who has a very long history in the telecom industry. And also, he is a very experienced and senior management in the telecom industry and company.



And also, we are -- we feel lucky to have [Mr. Jack Huang], who is a very senior