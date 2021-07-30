Q2 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



2308.TW - Delta Electronics Inc

Q2 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

So thank you for coming to our virtual investor conference. So now we will review the financial numbers of Q2. Q2 revenue was TWD 78.8 billion, up 9% Q-o-Q and up 11% year-on-year. Gross profit was up 10% Q-o-Q and up 2% Y-o-Y. GP margin in Q2 increased to 30.1% from 29.8% in Q1, but slightly contracted from 32.9% in 2Q of 2020 due to a high base last year that had a one-off subsidy from the government and higher material costs and a little dilution from the rapidly growing EV business.



In Q2, the R&D expense was up 7% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter, with a more favorable scale to R&D expense as the percentage of sales dropped to 8.8% in Q2 versus 9.2% in Q2 of 2020 and 9.8%