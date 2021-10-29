Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2021st Investor Conference Call. So today, we will have our new CFO joining us with this call. We have Mr.Po Yu, and Mr. Po Yu is a very experience financial officer in the company. And it is as usual that we will have our IR Officer, Rodney to report to you the Q3 numbers. And then after that, we will have a Q&A session. So you may raise your questions through the platform. And there will be rather answered later in the Q&A session.
Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
So as usual, all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA. I will review the financial numbers of Q3. Q3 revenue was NT$79.6 billion, up 3% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter. Limited by the global supply chain
Q3 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...