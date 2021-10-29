Q3 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Oct 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Unidentified Company Representative -



Hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 2021st Investor Conference Call. So today, we will have our new CFO joining us with this call. We have Mr.Po Yu, and Mr. Po Yu is a very experience financial officer in the company. And it is as usual that we will have our IR Officer, Rodney to report to you the Q3 numbers. And then after that, we will have a Q&A session. So you may raise your questions through the platform. And there will be rather answered later in the Q&A session.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So as usual, all the financial numbers are reported based on IFRS, and the consolidated numbers have been reviewed by CPA. I will review the financial numbers of Q3. Q3 revenue was NT$79.6 billion, up 3% year-on-year and 1% quarter-on-quarter. Limited by the global supply chain