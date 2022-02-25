Q4 2021 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Ping Cheng

Delta Electronics, Inc. - CEO, Manager & Director

* Po-Wen Yu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - Senior Director & Corporate CFO



Unidentified Company Representative -



Okay. So welcome, everyone, to Delta's investor conference today. So as usual, we will report to you the fourth quarter of last year and accumulated, the financial numbers of 2021. But today, before we report the financial numbers, our CEO would like to share a couple of slides related to the development of our energy storage business with you, since many people are highly interested in the development of smart grid and renewable energy market.



But as you can see, I'm wearing a face mask because, currently, I am still in the period of self-management. So that's why I joined this call and hosting this call virtually, I mean, remotely from my office. But it seems like the pandemic in Taiwan now is being controlled, so hopefully, maybe