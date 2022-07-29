Q2 2022 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to Delta's Investor Conference today. So as usual, we will have our IR, Rodney, to report the Q2 financial numbers to you. Then we will have the Q&A session. So you may raise your questions through the platform. And then they will be answered during the Q&A session.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So now we are going to review the financial numbers of Q2. So the numbers are all have been reviewed by CPA. So in Q2, we had TWD 90 billion sales revenues despite the impact of the COVID control in China early this quarter. We soon recovered and resumed some growth after May. With the better component supply, we had 14% year-on-year growth and 9% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q2. Thanks to the better scale and more pass through of the cost increases, GP in Q2 grew by 12% year