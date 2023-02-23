Q4 2022 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

* Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Unidentified Company Representative -



This is the first time we met each other after the Chinese New Year, so I would still like to say Happy New Year to everyone. So again, we will have our IRO, Rodney, to report the fourth quarter earnings and result of 2022 in the first session, and then we will have the Q&A session after that.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



So thank you for coming today. Now we are going to review the financial numbers for Q4 2022. So as usual, all the financial numbers are -- have been audited by CPA. The Q4 revenue was TWD 105.6 billion, representing a 26% year-on-year growth and only 1% sequential decline from Q3, and 1% sequential decline was partially related to the stronger NT dollars against U.S. dollars in Q4.



Gross profit in Q4 grew by 32% year-on-year, but declined by 8% quarter