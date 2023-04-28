Q1 2023 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Rodney Liu

Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



Unidentified Company Representative



Hello everyone. Today is a nice day. So hopefully, we are going to have such nice days in the coming months. So today, again, we will have our IRO to report the financial numbers to you. So please just feel free to ask questions after this session.



Rodney Liu - Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer



(technical difficulty) consolidated numbers have been viewed by CPA. The Q1 revenue was TWD 92.9 billion, representing a 13% year-on-year growth and a 12% sequential decline, which is seasonal. In terms of gross profit, gross profit in Q1 grew by 14% year-on-year and dropped by 14% quarter-on-quarter due to an unfavorable product mix.



GP margin in Q1 dropped to 27.5% versus 28.0% in Q4 but improved from 27.3% a year ago.



In terms of the expenses, Q1 expenses grew by 14% year-on-year and