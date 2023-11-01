Nov 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 01, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Ing-Jiunn Hai
Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
* Rodney Liu
Delta Electronics, Inc. - IR Officer
Ing-Jiunn Hai - Delta Electronics, Inc. - Chairman
Hello, everyone. So welcome to our earnings call today. So before we report financial numbers of this quarter, we would like to make an announcement for the reorganization of our structure. As you can see from the slide as the EV business has grown in significance over the past few years, we've decided to separate it from the Power Electronics segment. So that is to say we are restructuring our existing business categories moving from 3 segments which are Power Electronics, Automation and Infrastructure to 4 major segments, which are Power Electronics, Mobility, Infrastructure and Automation. So this new organizational structure will take effect at the beginning of next year.
As usual, we will have our IRO, Rodney to report to present
Q3 2023 Delta Electronics Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
