Q1 2023 Yageo Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



* Eddie Chen

Yageo Corp. - CFO

* David Wang

Yageo Corp. - CEO



* Howard Kao

Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Howard Kao - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Yageo's first quarter result webcast. Yageo is the world's largest supplier of chip resistor and tantalum capacitor as well as the top three supplier for MLCCs and inductors. My name is Howard Kao and I'm the coverage analyst here at Morgan Stanley. We are very honored again to have Mr. David Wang, CEO, Mr. Eddie Chen, CFO, and Mr. Claudio Lollini, Head of Global Sales and Marketing of Yageo here with us today. And we look forward to the insights and comments on the company as well as the market.



The management team will first guide us through Yageo's first quarter results and also provide