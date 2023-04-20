Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Eddie Chen
Yageo Corp. - CFO
* David Wang
Yageo Corp. - CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Howard Kao
Morgan Stanley - Analyst
=====================
Howard Kao - Morgan Stanley - Analyst
Hi, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Yageo's first quarter result webcast. Yageo is the world's largest supplier of chip resistor and tantalum capacitor as well as the top three supplier for MLCCs and inductors. My name is Howard Kao and I'm the coverage analyst here at Morgan Stanley. We are very honored again to have Mr. David Wang, CEO, Mr. Eddie Chen, CFO, and Mr. Claudio Lollini, Head of Global Sales and Marketing of Yageo here with us today. And we look forward to the insights and comments on the company as well as the market.
The management team will first guide us through Yageo's first quarter results and also provide
Q1 2023 Yageo Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...