Q1 2020 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 11, 2019 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



This is Scott Callon. Thank you, everybody, very much for joining. We really appreciate your time. I'm working off of a presentation that we have on our website, the FY '22, so February 2020 Q1 corporate presentation.



So let's dive into it. You should know that I have joined with me on the call today Martin Fackler who is our Head of our Communications and Global IR.



Turning on the presentation to Page 7 where we show the highlights of the quarter, and must say we had a strong quarter and we'll go through the details of that. A very important element of the business model is that it's got durable, effectively, kind of structural profitability in it where our stock earnings, so those are the fixed earnings of the firm are well above our fixed expenses.



I'll touch in detail what's happened on the stock earnings growth, our SRE, so sustainable real estate is the new segment name that we're using for this year for the Value-Add segment. There's nothing wrong with Value-Add, it's at the