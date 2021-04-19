Full Year 2021 Ichigo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2021 / NTS GMT

Scott Anderberg Callon - Ichigo Inc. - Chairman & Representative Statutory Executive Officer



Hi, everyone. This is Scott Callon. Thank you so much for joining us today. We're grateful for your time. I'm here with Ted Fujita, who is our Lead Independent Director; And Dan Morisaku, who is a senior member of our finance organization.



I'm working off of the FY '21/2, so the February 2021 full year corporate presentation we've put on our website, let's go at it.



Starting on Page 8, the year in summary. Incredibly difficult year for the world, incredibly difficult year for everybody on the phone, incredibly difficult year for Ichigo. We added severe COVID impact on our hotel earnings that came in both through kind of on balance sheet, hotel revenues being hit, I mean, at historic low levels. What was, and what we believe, will be a very -- continue to be a very profitable business went away, all profits disappeared. That showed up also in our asset management fees for the Ichigo Hotel REIT, which were severely impacted.



We also had a severe COVID impact on gains on sales. As you know