Q3 2023 Qisda Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Corporate Participants

* April Huang

* Chi-Hong Chen

Qisda Corporation - CEO & Chairman

* Chiu-Chin Hung

Qisda Corporation - VP, CFO & Accounting Officer

* Daniel Hsueh

Qisda Corporation

* Han-Chou Huang

Qisda Corporation - President & Director

* Harry Yang

Qisda Corporation - VP & President of the Medical Devices Products Group

* Michael Lee

* Yuchin Lin

Qisda Corporation



Conference Call Participants

* Meifen Chen

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. Good afternoon. Welcome to Qisda Corporation 2023, the Third Quarter Results Investor Conference. I'm IR of Qisda, Vincent. This conference will be chaired by Chairman, Peter Chen; President, Joe Huang; and our CFO, Jasmin Hung;