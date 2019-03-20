Mar 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO & Director
* Shi Chang Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer & Director
=====================
Operator
Hello. Welcome to ASUSTeK's 2018 Fourth Quarter Online Investor Conference.
Today's conference will be in 2 parts. The first will be presented by CFO, Nick Wu, on the financial results then co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu will present the business highlights. The second part will be the Q&A. Please key in your questions online and we will respond during the QA section.
Now, let's welcome Nick Wu in presenting the financial results.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Please look at Slide 5. Here you can see our 2018 Q4 income statement. In Q4 of 2018, including our phone operations, we can see that our net revenue is TWD 88 billion.
Q4 2018 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...