Q2 2019 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 13, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO & Director



Unidentified Participant -



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ASUSTeK 2019 Second Quarter Investor Conference.



Today's investor conference is divided into 2 parts. First CFO Nick Wu will present the financial results. Then Co-CEOs S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu will present business highlights and strategy and outlook. Then we will have our Q&A session.



Our guests online can key-in your questions through the question tab. Thank you.



Now let's welcome CFO Nick Wu to present the financial results.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Thank you.



Let's look at Slide 5. Here we have presented ASUSTeK 2019 Q2 brand P&L.



In 2019 Q2, net revenue was TWD 71.3