Nov 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Angela Hsiang
KGI Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
* Jerry Su
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Director
* Jianfa Wei
Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. - Equity Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ASUSTeK 2019 Q3 Investor Conference. Today's conference is divided into 2 portions. The first will be presented by CFO, Nick Wu. The second will be presented by co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu. First, let's welcome Nick Wu.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Ladies and gentlemen. Let's first
Q3 2019 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...