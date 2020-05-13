Q1 2020 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

May 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for ASUSTeK. This conference call is divided into 2 parts. First, Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO, will brief you on the financial results of Q1 2020, followed by remarks from our Co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu, on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A, you can enter your questions on the left of the web page, where there's a question mark. We will address your questions after the presentation.



First, we'll hear from the CFO of ASUS.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Hello, everyone. Please turn to Slide 5 of the presentation. This is our brand P