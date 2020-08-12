Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for ASUSTeK. This conference call is divided into 2 parts. First, Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO, will brief you on the financial results of Q2 2020, followed by remarks from our Co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu. The second part is the Q&A. (Operator Instructions)
Now let's welcome our CFO.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Dear journalists and institutional investors, please turn to Slide 5. This is the first half 2020 brand P&L. In the first half of 2020, brand net revenue was TWD 149 billion, down 4% year-over-year. This was mainly due to COVID-19 and it's related disruptions in the
Q2 2020 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...