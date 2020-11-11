Q3 2020 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call of ASUSTeK. This conference call is divided into 2 parts. First, Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO, will brief you on the financial results, followed by remarks from our Co-CEOs, Mr. S.Y. Hsu and Mr. Samson Hu, on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



First, we'll hear from our CFO.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Hello. Thank you. Hi, everyone. Please turn to Slide 5 of the presentation. This is our brand P&L for the first 3 quarters of 2020. The net revenue was TWD 269 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Operating profit was TWD 17 billion, up 174% year