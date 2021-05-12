May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Hello, everybody. Welcome to the 2021 first quarter online earnings call for ASUS. Today, we have our CFO and our co-CEOs on our call. First, our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu, will give a presentation on our financial results. Then Mr. Samson Hu and Mr. Hsu Hsien-Yuen will talk about our operations and our future outlook. The second part will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
So first, let's welcome Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Okay. Good afternoon. Now please look to the fifth slide, where we have disclosed our brand profit and loss for the first quarter of 2021. Our net revenue was about TWD 108 billion for a growth year-over-year
Q1 2021 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...