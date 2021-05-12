Q1 2021 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello, everybody. Welcome to the 2021 first quarter online earnings call for ASUS. Today, we have our CFO and our co-CEOs on our call. First, our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu, will give a presentation on our financial results. Then Mr. Samson Hu and Mr. Hsu Hsien-Yuen will talk about our operations and our future outlook. The second part will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



So first, let's welcome Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Okay. Good afternoon. Now please look to the fifth slide, where we have disclosed our brand profit and loss for the first quarter of 2021. Our net revenue was about TWD 108 billion for a growth year-over-year