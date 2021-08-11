Q2 2021 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to ASUS's earnings call for 2021 Q2. Today's earnings call will have CFO, Nick Wu; and our co-CEOs, Mr. Hsu and Mr. Hu. So in our first segment, we will have Mr. Wu talk about our Q2 results. And for -- and then our co-CEOs will talk about our business and our outlook. (Operator Instructions)



Now we have CFO Mr. Wu to talk about our earnings.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon. Please look to our fifth slide. Here, we have disclosed our profits and losses for our ASUS brand for Q2 2021. Our net revenue was about TWD 120.4 billion for a quarter-over-quarter growth of 11%, and year-over-year 42%. Our operating profit was TWD 13.5