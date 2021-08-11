Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to ASUS's earnings call for 2021 Q2. Today's earnings call will have CFO, Nick Wu; and our co-CEOs, Mr. Hsu and Mr. Hu. So in our first segment, we will have Mr. Wu talk about our Q2 results. And for -- and then our co-CEOs will talk about our business and our outlook. (Operator Instructions)
Now we have CFO Mr. Wu to talk about our earnings.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Good afternoon. Please look to our fifth slide. Here, we have disclosed our profits and losses for our ASUS brand for Q2 2021. Our net revenue was about TWD 120.4 billion for a quarter-over-quarter growth of 11%, and year-over-year 42%. Our operating profit was TWD 13.5
Q2 2021 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...