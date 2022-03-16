Q4 2021 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



Operator



Welcome to the 2021 Fourth Quarter Online Earnings Call for ASUS. Today's earnings call will be hosted by our co-CEOs and our CFO. First, our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu, will go over the 2021 financial results. Then Mr. S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu will talk about ASUS' strategy and outlook. Following will be a Q&A segment. (Operator Instructions) So first, a presentation from our CFO, Nick Wu.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. It's good to meet everybody online again. So first, please look at Slide #5. This slide discloses our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Our net revenue was TWD 141.8 billion for our quarter-over-quarter growth of 9% and year