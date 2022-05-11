May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Investor Conference of ASUSTek. This online call is hosted by our CFO and Co-CEOs. This call is divided into 2 parts. First, Mr. Nick Wu, the CFO will brief you on the financial results of Q1 2022, followed by remarks from our Co-CEOs, S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A. You can enter your questions via the online interface (Operator Instructions). We'll hear from the CFO.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Thank you, investors, and friends from the media. Thank you for taking part in our earnings call. Please turn to Slide 5 of the presentation. This is our brand P&L for the
Q1 2022 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
