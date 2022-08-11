Q2 2022 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to ASUS' 2022 Second Quarter Investment Conference. Today's conference will be held -- will be hosted by Mr. S.Y. Hsu, Samson Hu, and Nick Wu. First, CFO, Nick Wu will give a review of this quarter's financial results. Then our co-CEOs will talk about our strategy and outlook. Then there will be a Q&A segment. Any question can be asked through the web interface and will be answered at the end of this conference -- thank you. So now let's welcome Mr. Wu, our CFO.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Hello, everybody. Please look at Slide 5. This is our profit and loss for the ASUS brand for the second quarter of 2022. As you can see, this quarter had many
Aug 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
