Q4 2022 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Q4 2022 financial results conference call for ASUSTeK. The conference call is divided into 2 parts. First, Mr. Nick Wu, our CFO, will brief you on the financial results of Q4 2022, followed by remarks from our Co-CEOs, Hsien-Yuen Hsu and Samson Hu on operations and outlook. The second part is the Q&A. (Operator Instructions).



First, let's welcome Mr. Nick Wu, CFO of ASUS.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Hello, everyone. Please refer to Slide 5 for our P&L for the fourth quarter 2022. Net revenue was TWD 117.4 billion, down 12% Q-o-Q or down 17% year-over-year. In Q4, we saw the end user demand plummet yet again to a new low. This