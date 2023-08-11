Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hsien-Yuen Hsu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
* Nick Wu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
* Samson Hu
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director
=====================
Operator
Welcome to ASUS's Online Investor Conference for the second quarter of 2023. Today's conference will be hosted by Mr. S.Y Hsu, Samson Hu and our CFO, Nick Wu. First, our CFO, Nick Wu, will talk about the financial results for the quarter. And then our two co-CEOs will talk about our strategy and outlook. This will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now let's welcome Mr. Nick Wu, to report on our financial results.
Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO
Thank you. Please look to Slide 5. This is our brand income statement for the second quarter of 2023. As you can see, our net revenue was TWD 107.5 billion for the quarter for a quarter-over-quarter growth of 5% and
Q2 2023 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...