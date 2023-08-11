Q2 2023 Asustek Computer Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hsien-Yuen Hsu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director

* Nick Wu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO

* Samson Hu

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - Co-CEO, GM & Director



=====================

Operator



Welcome to ASUS's Online Investor Conference for the second quarter of 2023. Today's conference will be hosted by Mr. S.Y Hsu, Samson Hu and our CFO, Nick Wu. First, our CFO, Nick Wu, will talk about the financial results for the quarter. And then our two co-CEOs will talk about our strategy and outlook. This will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Now let's welcome Mr. Nick Wu, to report on our financial results.



Nick Wu - ASUSTeK Computer Inc. - CFO



Thank you. Please look to Slide 5. This is our brand income statement for the second quarter of 2023. As you can see, our net revenue was TWD 107.5 billion for the quarter for a quarter-over-quarter growth of 5% and