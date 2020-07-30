Q2 2020 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - VP of Finance & Administration Center



Thank you, Jason. This is Paul Ying and Jennifer from Chroma. Thanks for your participation of this second quarter of 2020, our financial results release.



Well, 2020 second quarter, the sales revenue of parent company reached at [TWD 2.313 billion]. This is Q-over-Q, 13% up and 14% up on a Y-o-Y basis.



And the gross margin of the second quarter of 2020 is approached at 52%. And operating margin reached at 25%.



Our net income, the final outcome is the TWD 584 million, and this is Q-over-Q, 24% up and