Q3 2020 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Chroma's 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor Relations section.



I would like to introduce CFO, Paul Ying. Mr. Ying, you may begin.



Jui-Ying Chieng - Chroma ATE Inc. - Director of Investor Relation & Corporate Investment and Finance & Administration Center



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Chroma third quarter conference call. This is Jennifer speaking.



Because the test equipment business models, the first quarter and third quarter results will be focused on only our financial status. The operation status will be stayed the same as the last we guide in the second quarter. And this call will be hosted in English and beginning with 5 to 10 minutes of financial highlights, hosted by our CFO, Paul Ying; then