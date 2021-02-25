Q4 2020 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

I want to introduce CFO, Paul Ying. Mr. Ying, you may begin.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - VP of Finance & Administration Center



Hi, my dearest friends and investors. This is Paul Ying from Chroma. I'm the CFO.



Well, today, we're still -- in Chinese position, we're still within the Chinese holiday season. So first of all, happy New Year to everyone. And everybody, I think, for the year 2020, it's very difficult and also suffering from the epidemic.



Well, today, let us get started with the financial numbers for the fourth quarter of Chroma parent company. In the fourth quarter Chroma, the sales revenue reached at the TWD 2.4 billion. This is 1% up quarter-over-quarter and 6% down year-over-year.



However, the gross margin reached up 51% and operating margin