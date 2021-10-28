Q3 2021 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Chroma's 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For information, a webcast replay will be available with within an hour the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor Relations section.



I would like introduce CFO, Paul Ying, Mr. Ying, you may begin.



Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center



Thank you, Mark. Hi, everyone. This is Paul Ying from Chroma. Welcome to the third quarter financial release for Chroma Group.



I think everybody already got the -- our presentation from the website. And let's start with the Slide #6, which is a new page for the third quarter, condensed consolidated income statement.



For the third quarter, you can look at the numbers. The third quarter, the top line Chroma Group remain somewhere in TWD 4.276 billion. Compared to last quarter, it's a 4% drop. But it was 3% growth on a year-over-year base.

