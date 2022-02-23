Q4 2021 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone, to Chroma's 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor Relations section.
I would like introduce CFO, Paul Ying, Mr. Ying, you may begin.
Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center
Thank you. Hello, my dearest investors, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2021 -- the fourth quarter earnings conference call of Chroma. This is Paul Ying, well, I will be the one who will present the financial results for the year of 2021, including the fourth quarter's -- our achievements.
Well, we started with the presentation #5. First of all, I would like to highlight is the -- if you look at the consolidated sales it's approximately TWD 17 billion -- TWD 17.6 billion, which reaches to the record high of Chroma in consolidated sales. And
