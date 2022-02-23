Q4 2021 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Thank you. Hello, my dearest investors, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2021 -- the fourth quarter earnings conference call of Chroma. This is Paul Ying, well, I will be the one who will present the financial results for the year of 2021, including the fourth quarter's -- our achievements.



Well, we started with the presentation #5. First of all, I would like to highlight is the -- if you look at the consolidated sales it's approximately TWD 17 billion -- TWD 17.6 billion, which reaches to the record high of Chroma in consolidated sales. And