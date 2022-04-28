Q1 2022 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Paul Ying - Chroma ATE Inc. - SVP of Finance & Administration Center



Thank you, Mark. This is Paul Ying, CFO of Chroma in Taiwan and welcome, everyone, ladies and gentlemen, to joining our first quarter of 2022 financial release.



Well, first of all, let us see the first -- fourth quarter consolidated income statement. This is on the Slide #5. If we look at the net sales for the consolidated of Chroma Group, you can see that it reaches -- the first quarter reaches at the TWD 4.3 billion, close to TWD 4.4 billion. Compared to last quarter, it's a 4% drop. But compared to last year, it's a 3% growth. And within that, you