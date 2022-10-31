Q3 2022 Chroma ATE Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, everyone, to Chroma's 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, a webcast replay will be available within an hour after the conference is finished. Please visit www.chroma.com.tw/investor/index under the Investor section.



I would like to introduce IR Director, Jennifer. Jennifer, you may begin.



Jui-Ying Chieng - Chroma ATE Inc. - Director of Investor Relation & Corporate Investment and Finance & Administration Center



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Chroma Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. This is Jennifer, and I will host the event today. The presentation material is already posted on our company website under the Investor Relations. The agenda today will be first our CFO, Paul Ying, to brief you the financial for the third quarter and afterwards I will provide the highlights for our product mix and shipment in third quarter and key messages for 2022, then we will open up for