Q3 2022 dip Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 14, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Masatsugu Shidachi

dip Corporation - Director & COO

* Hideki Tomita

dip Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO



=====================

Masatsugu Shidachi - dip Corporation - Director & COO



I am COO Shidachi. Thank you very much for your participation. Let us start.



Here is the contents for today. Number 1 to 4 will be explained by myself. The highlights, please take a look later.



Let me move on to page 4. Q4. Consolidated results. We could raise our sales, but profit declined on year-on-year basis. We've been quite proactive, aggressive, and as a result, we've been able to achieve these results.



Talking about operating income factors, we're moving on to page 5. Sales expenses and SG&A breakdowns are available on this page. Advertising and marketing and promotional expenses increased significantly, as you see on this page. Because of the strong recovery in job hiring, our