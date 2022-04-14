Full Year 2022 dip Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 14, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hideki Tomita

dip Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO

* Masatsugu Shidachi

dip Corporation - Representative Director, COO, Chief Information Officer & Head of Service Development Group



=====================

Hideki Tomita - dip Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO



Hello. Thank you very much for participating in our earnings results. On March 14 this year, we've been able to celebrate our 25th anniversary. 25 years ago, I, myself alone, established this company and now hiring more than 2,000 employees. Thanks to all of our customers, we are being able to keep growing and we will continuously keep going in the future. We are aiming to achieve another growth. On March 16, we held an All Hands and we'd like to share the video have the All Hands. We have a shortened version. So please let I share the video.



(video starts)



Good afternoon, everyone. 25th anniversary philosophy.